Home

POWERED BY

Services
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
For more information about
Allen York
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen York
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen York


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Allen York Obituary
YORK, Allen C. "Al" 84, of Northridge, passed away Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019. He was born on Mar. 19, 1934 in Sidney, OH to the late Alfred & Gertrude York. Allen was a graduate of Northridge H.S. Class of 1952 and attended the University of Dayton on a football scholarship. He was in business with Miami Valley Masonry for over 35 years and was a member of Bricklayers Local #22. Preceded in death by his son, Douglas, daughter, Jill Lanham, sister, Norman Jean Hunter, and brothers, Norbert & Gerald York. Survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Joyce; daughters, Joy Chaney (Joseph), Diana Holliman (Eric); son-in-law, Charlie Lanham; grandchildren, Jeremy (Michelle), Alissa (Nick), Jessica (Jason), Noel, Jared (Amber) & Ryan (Adriana); 13 great grandchildren; sisters, Shirley, Patty & Rosemary; brothers, Fred, David, John, Tom & Paul; numerous nieces, nephews, other beloved relatives & many friends. Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Rd. Pastor Richard Springer, officiating. Interment Willow View Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday 11 a.m., prior to the service, at the George C. Martin Funeral Home. If desired, memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now