YORK, Allen C. "Al" 84, of Northridge, passed away Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019. He was born on Mar. 19, 1934 in Sidney, OH to the late Alfred & Gertrude York. Allen was a graduate of Northridge H.S. Class of 1952 and attended the University of Dayton on a football scholarship. He was in business with Miami Valley Masonry for over 35 years and was a member of Bricklayers Local #22. Preceded in death by his son, Douglas, daughter, Jill Lanham, sister, Norman Jean Hunter, and brothers, Norbert & Gerald York. Survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Joyce; daughters, Joy Chaney (Joseph), Diana Holliman (Eric); son-in-law, Charlie Lanham; grandchildren, Jeremy (Michelle), Alissa (Nick), Jessica (Jason), Noel, Jared (Amber) & Ryan (Adriana); 13 great grandchildren; sisters, Shirley, Patty & Rosemary; brothers, Fred, David, John, Tom & Paul; numerous nieces, nephews, other beloved relatives & many friends. Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Rd. Pastor Richard Springer, officiating. Interment Willow View Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday 11 a.m., prior to the service, at the George C. Martin Funeral Home. If desired, memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019