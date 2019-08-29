|
BLACK, Allie "Al" Age 63, of Fairborn, Ohio, passed peacefully into the arms of His Savior on Monday, August 26, 2019. He was born September 10, 1955 in Kentucky, to Allie J Black Jr. and Viola Black Olinger. He is survived by his mother Viola and step-dad Richard, one step-sister Elizabeth Schaechterle (Keith) of Okeana, Ohio, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by his fianc? Connie Bloomingdale. He is preceded in death by his father, a son Allie J. Black IV, and a sister Brenda Black. He grew up in Vandalia, OH, graduating from Butler High School in 1974. He also attended Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio. Al worked as a salesman, an insulation installer, and was the owner of A1 Construction company doing home remodeling services. His personal interests included working on cars, reading western novels, documentaries on the history channel, his dogs, and he was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He faithfully attended Faircreek Church in Fairborn, Ohio. He was part of the Resolve to Read class. He was actively involved with the AA and NA communities, and other recovery programs in the greater Dayton area through encouragement, support, and sponsoring. He was also a counselor at TCN for many years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , , and Faircreek Church. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2PM, September 1, 2019 at Faircreek Church, 2400 Faircreek Ridge Drive, Fairborn, Ohio, with a light meal following.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 29, 2019