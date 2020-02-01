Home

Rogers Funeral Homes
324 West Main Street
New Lebanon, OH 45345
937-687-2616
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rogers Funeral Homes
324 West Main Street
New Lebanon, OH 45345
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Rogers Funeral Homes
324 West Main Street
New Lebanon, OH 45345
Allie MELTON


1937 - 2020
MELTON, Allie M. Age 82, of Dayton, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was born May 17, 1937 in Jackson County, Kentucky to the late Alford and Rebecca Smith. In addition to her parents, Allie was preceded in death by a son, James Noel Vickers. She is survived by her husband, James; children, Terry Melton and Patricia Gulley; grandchildren, Travis Gulley and Heather Melton; great grandchildren, Timothy (Madison) and Dalton Hatton, and Kylee and Nick Sigler; great-great grandchildren, Timothy Edward Hatton, Easton Riley Hatton, Ronnie Bowlin, and one on the way; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Allie enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and spending time with her grandkids. The family will receive friends Monday, February 3 from 5-7PM at ROGERS' FUNERAL HOME, New Lebanon. The funeral service will begin at 11AM on Tuesday, February 4 at the funeral home with Pastor Donnie Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Bear Creek Cemetery, Dayton. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 1, 2020
