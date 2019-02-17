|
|
MCCLANAHAN, Allison Sue Age 26 went to be with the Lord February 1, 2019. She was born May 15, 1992 in Springfield, the daughter of Amy and David. She is survived by her daughters Olivia and Aubree, her parents, sister Ashley (Thomas) Schein, brother Jake (Tiffany) McClanahan, maternal great-grandmother, Wanda Wall; maternal grandparents, Gary and Brenda Workman; paternal grandfather, Dwight McClanahan and numerous family members. She was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandfather, Bob Wall and paternal grandmother; Linda McClanahan. Private services were held February 7, 2019 at the Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home in Springfield, officiated by Deacon Norm Horstman, St. Joseph Parish. Your wings were ready but our hearts were not.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 17, 2019