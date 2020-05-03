|
|
STOKELY, Allison E. Age 25, departed this life unexpectedly on April 28, 2020. She was born on September 9, 1994, the daughter of Lisa and Matt Stokely of Beavercreek, Ohio. Allison was a kind and sweet soul who brightened every room she walked into. She was born with a congenital heart defect known as Tetralogy of Fallot, and dealt with several other health issues, all with great resilience and cheerfulness. Allison went to St. Luke's School and Carroll High School. In 2017 she graduated from the University of Dayton, Cum Laude, with a degree in Criminal Justice. She worked as a Deputy Clerk at the Montgomery County Juvenile Court, before moving to Lodi, Ohio and was working as a paralegal for a law firm in the Cleveland area. Allison is survived by her parents Matt and Lisa and her brother Andrew; her grandmother Sue Like and her grandparents Pat and Doug Stokely; her aunts and uncles Kim and Bill McDevitt, Anne and Dave Nartker, Sara and Tom Woods, Jeff and Andrea Stokely, John and Kim Stokely; and her cousins who loved her as siblings- Meghan (Dan) and Mallory McDevitt, Elizabeth Nartker, Jack, Samantha and Ben Woods, Justyn Stokely (Brenna), Joe Stokely ( Krystle) Anna Weir (Michael), and Ian Stokely- as well as other relatives and close family friends who loved her dearly. She is also survived by her boyfriend Jessie Jones. Allison was preceded in death by her grandfather Leopold Like. Allison had a tremendous sense of humor and was known for her quick wit. She was beloved and loved by all. Each person that came into her life, including all family members and friends, had a special relationship with her, particularly her grandparents. A private social distancing service will be held by invitation only on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek. Due to the Covid19 crisis there will be a celebration of life event later this summer. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020