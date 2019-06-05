Home

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Allissia GAINEY

Allissia GAINEY Obituary
GAINEY, Ms. Allissia Lee, aka Leesee Age 32 of Dayton, OH departed this earth on Wednesday, May 29th, 2019. Leesee was a member of MarketPlace Movement Ministries where she enjoyed working with the young children on Wednesday nights. She was a graduate of Colonel White H.S., class of 1987 and attended Wright State University. Leesee was employed at Compunet Laboratories as a Client Specialist. Allissia was preceded in death by Kenyattia Gainey (Beloved sister); Minnie L. Pinkard (Maternal grandmother); Ruby Mitchell (Paternal Grandmother); and Gwen Robinson (Aunt). She leaves to cherish her memories: Jeremiah Gainey-Rodgers (Son), Juanita Gainey (Mother), Kenneth and Judy Gainey (Dad & Step Mother), Ebony Gainey (Beloved Sister), Thomas and Joan Burrell (Maternal Grandparents), Nicole & Ty Bender (Step Sister & Step Brother), Sonny Gainey (Paternal Grandfather) and a host of other special relatives and friends. Services will be held at The MarketPlace Movement, 3300 W. Third St. 12 Noon, Thursday, June 6, 2019. Family will receive friends 11:00 AM. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 5, 2019
