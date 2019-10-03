Home

POWERED BY

Services
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Resources
More Obituaries for Alloetta VAUGHN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alloetta VAUGHN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alloetta VAUGHN Obituary
VAUGHN, Alloetta Louise Age 60, a native of Dayton, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019. Preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Vaughn; brother, Phillip Vaughn. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Deveon Simms; daughters, Latasha Vaughn, Markita Vaughn, Vokachantell Vaughn; brother, Alexis Vaughn; sister, Sarah Vaughn; 17 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 1 pm Friday, October 4, 2019 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 10 am at the funeral home until time of service. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alloetta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now