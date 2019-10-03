|
VAUGHN, Alloetta Louise Age 60, a native of Dayton, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019. Preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Vaughn; brother, Phillip Vaughn. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Deveon Simms; daughters, Latasha Vaughn, Markita Vaughn, Vokachantell Vaughn; brother, Alexis Vaughn; sister, Sarah Vaughn; 17 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 1 pm Friday, October 4, 2019 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 10 am at the funeral home until time of service. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 3, 2019