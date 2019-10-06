|
HOUSE, F. Allyine F. Allyine House, age 90, of Farmersville, OH, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She was born in Aberdeen, OH, on July 8, 1929, to the late Mandy (Vyce) and Lee Hafer. She attended Slifer's Presbyterian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Rodney L. "Bud" House (2008);an infant son and daughter; and a grandson, Rod Davis. Allyine is survived by her sons, Donald (Marlene) House and Jerry (Angie) House; and her daughter Connie Gilliand; 10 grandchildren, Joel (Tonya) House, Channon House, Leslie (Chris) Miller, Lee Anne (Jason) House, Cassie (Jared) Darr, Tara (Matt) Cavo, Nick (Diana) Bryant, Kaitlynne House, Mandie and Tracie Davis; 20 great-grandchildren, Alex, Anna, Sophie, Lauren, Lucy, Jacob, Josh, Joel, Michael, Maxine, Jackson, Madelyn, Scarlett, Annabelle, Francesca, Cecilia, Braden, Braylee, Justin (Ashley) and Tanner; her niece ~ whom she considered a sister, Doris (Richard) Johnson. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service), Wednesday October 9, 2019, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 pm., with Pastor Jon Kibler officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, West Alexandria, OH. If desired memorial contributions may be made to the Farmersville Fire Association.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019