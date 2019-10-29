|
FLEMING (Clark), Alma Elizabeth Age 87, of Monroe, Ohio died peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, October 25, 2019. Alma was born and raised on a farm in Fairfield Township, Ohio to Curtis and Fern (Woodward) Clark on June 25, 1932 and graduated from Monroe High School. With the exception of living several years in California, Alma lived in Monroe her entire life; she loved her community. Alma volunteered with the Girl Scouts of America and was an active member of the Monroe United Methodist Church; with Vacation Bible School being a family event. Alma worked as a telephone operator and also worked for Sears for many years. Alma loved watching sports but her favorite past-time was canning food, cooking and hosting much-loved Old Alma Buffet dinners where she would cook and bake for days for gatherings of family and friends. Alma is preceded in death by Basil, her husband of 66 years, her son, Basil E., her sister, Ruth Clark Carpenter (Ralph), her sister-in-law, Harriet Clark, her son-in-law, Richard Carpenter, and her parents. Alma is survived by her daughters, Joan (Rick) Carpenter, Ruth (Steve) Pate, Fern (Robert) Anderson, and Martha Fleming; 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; her brother, Herschel Clark and nephew, Gordon Clark (Patti). The visitation will be held on Thurs 10/31/19 at 12pm and the funeral immediately following at 1pm both at Monroe United Methodist Church, 206 East Avenue, Monroe, Ohio with Pastor Joel Harbarger officiating. Burial will follow the funeral at the North Monroe Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Breitenbach - Anderson. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave a memory or condolence. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Monroe United Methodist Church, 206 East Avenue, Monroe, Ohio 45050. The family of Alma Fleming wishes to thank Ohio .
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 29, 2019