HEMMING, Alma J. Age 79 of West Carrollton, OH, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Sycamore Hospital. She was born October 6, 1939 in Hyden, Kentucky to Samuel and Phrona (Morgan) Sizemore. Alma married Robert Hemming on September3, 1960 in Dayton, OH. Alma was longtime member of Spaulding Road Church of God and also attended Valley Street Holiness Church. She retired from Associated Springs in Dayton after 28 years. She was a loving mother and grandmother to her children, grandchildren and extended family. Alma loved to do floral arrangements, loved to sing and support Robert in his ministry. She gave tirelessly of herself to many family and friends. Alma loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed by all. Alma is survived by her three sons; Michael (Dawanna) Hemming, Robert (Debbie) Hemming, Jr. and Rick (Emily) Hemming; 10 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; a sister, Elsie (Ben) Sparks; and other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband; a daughter, Brenda K. Logan; two brothers, Herschel and Albert Sizemore; and two sisters, Juanita Smith and Mildred Adams. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Spaulding Road Church Of God, 1658 Spaulding Road., Dayton, Ohio 45432. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 10:00 am at the church. Burial to follow the funeral services at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and if you wish, memorial contributions in Alma's name can be made to the Spaulding Road Church of God, 1658 Spaulding Rd, Dayton, OH 45432. To leave a memory of Alma or a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerDayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 9, 2019