KING, Alma Alma King, 95 of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Highland House in Watertown. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Sullivan at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Dean Zemple officiating.
. Alma Skinner, was born on January 12, 1925, in Hamilton, OH, to Winford and Ethel (nee Wyatt) Skinner. On April 13, 1946, she married Marvin E. King, in Covington, KY. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Sullivan. Alma was an avid bowler and golfer. She enjoyed oil painting and needlework. Alma is survived by her three daughters; Constance J. (James) Girard of West Bend, Marlena (Thomas) Ward of Richfield, Winifred (Robert) Saeger of Sullivan; seven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; one sister, Elsie Murphy of Dayton, OH; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin in 2006; and a brother, Ralph (Joann) Skinner.