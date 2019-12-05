|
LAMB, Alma L. Passed away December 1, 2019 at her home in Hamilton, Ohio. She was born in Hamilton, the daughter of Nan Phelps and Lewis Franklin Phelps. Alma was educated in Hamilton Public Schools and during WWII worked at Wright Aeronautical and later at Prudential Insurance. Later in life she worked for Butler County as an Administrative Assistance to the Director of the Comprehensive Employment and Training Agency. Alma enjoyed her pets, gardening, reading, politics and traveling with her family to historical homes and sites in the United States; later traveling with her family to England, Ireland, Europe and the Middle East. She was preceded in death by her husband Norman L Lamb Sr. and son Norman L Lamb Jr. She is survived by her daughter Nancy Lee Lamb. As requested, there will be no funeral services and her remains will be buried in the family plot in Greenwood Cemetery. Funeral Arrangements are in the care of Rose Hill Funeral Home. www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 5, 2019