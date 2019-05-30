|
|
PHIPPS, Alma L. Age 95 of Miamisburg, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. Alma was born in Algood TN to the late James and Martha Ramsey Haney. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ulus G. Phipps and her son in law, David Tyzzer. Alma is survived by her children, Richard (Nicki) Phipps, Barb Tyzzer, Jim (Darlene) Phipps, Mike (Leslie) Phipps, Keith (Almeda) Phipps, and Loretta Gail (Paul) Fields; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of Living by Faith Ministries. Friends may call from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME FAR HILLS CHAPEL, with the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial Willowview Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 30, 2019