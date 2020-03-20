Home

SCHAAF, Alma M. Passed on March 11,2020 at the Oak Manor Nursing Home in Largo FL, at the age of 101 years old. She was born in Dayton, OH on November 10, 1918 and moved to Largo, Fl in 1996. Alma was both a loving wife to her husband Gene and a wonderful mother to her four sons. She was predeceased by her husband Gene, her husband of 68 years, her sons William (Bill), and Edwin (Joe). She is survived by her sons David of Ruskin, FL and Donald of Seminole Fl, and sister Rene of Centerville OH. Alma had a total of nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be at Calvary cemetery on Saturday , April 18, 2020. Time to be determined.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 20, 2020
