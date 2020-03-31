Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
103 North Main Street
London, OH 43140
740-852-2345
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma WEDDLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma WEDDLE


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alma WEDDLE Obituary
WEDDLE (Davis), Alma 97, of South Vienna passed away peacefully at Villa Health & Rehabilitation Center in Springfield, OH on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born February 21, 1923 in Kentucky and was the daughter of Samuel L. and Laura (Badgett) Davis. She graduated from London High School and Cedarville College. Alma retired from Northeastern School District where she taught for 36 years. She loved to read, do puzzles, sew, and spend time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband Mark Edwin Weddle. She is survived by her daughter Ruthellen "Cheri" (John) Schickedantz of South Charleston, OH; granddaughter Betsy (Adam) Grimes of New York, NY; nephew Jerry (Debra) Ball of London, OH; grandnieces and nephews Cathy (Ben) Hoffman, Kyle (Emily) Ball, Kevin Ball, Teresa (Scott) Powell, and Karen Ball; along with many great-grandnieces and nephews. Due to today's circumstances, private services will be held. Arrangements are being handled by Eberle Fisher Funeral Home & Crematory, 103 N. Main Street, London. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Harmony Township EMS. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -