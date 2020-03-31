|
|
WEDDLE (Davis), Alma 97, of South Vienna passed away peacefully at Villa Health & Rehabilitation Center in Springfield, OH on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born February 21, 1923 in Kentucky and was the daughter of Samuel L. and Laura (Badgett) Davis. She graduated from London High School and Cedarville College. Alma retired from Northeastern School District where she taught for 36 years. She loved to read, do puzzles, sew, and spend time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband Mark Edwin Weddle. She is survived by her daughter Ruthellen "Cheri" (John) Schickedantz of South Charleston, OH; granddaughter Betsy (Adam) Grimes of New York, NY; nephew Jerry (Debra) Ball of London, OH; grandnieces and nephews Cathy (Ben) Hoffman, Kyle (Emily) Ball, Kevin Ball, Teresa (Scott) Powell, and Karen Ball; along with many great-grandnieces and nephews. Due to today's circumstances, private services will be held. Arrangements are being handled by Eberle Fisher Funeral Home & Crematory, 103 N. Main Street, London. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Harmony Township EMS. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 31, 2020