Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Graveside service
Following Services
Miami Valley Memory Gardens
Centerville, OH
Alma WHITAKER


1931 - 2019
Alma WHITAKER Obituary
WHITAKER (Gradtke), Alma B. 88, of Miamisburg, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. She was born April 3, 1931 in Lithuania to the late Emil and Helene Gradtke. Alma was preceded in death by her son, Mark W. Whitaker. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bob Whitaker; daughter, Lily V. Peters and husband, Keith; son, Karl G. Whitaker and wife, Renita; grandson, Brad K. Whitaker and his wife, Sara, and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held from 10:30 am until 12:00 pm on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Graveside service will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville, Ohio. To leave a special message for the family please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019
