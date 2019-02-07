|
|
GARNES, Almeda Age 87 passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. Born May 27, 1931 in South Hill, VA to Thomas and Patty Lou Warren Lambert. She was preceded in death by her parents, 5 sisters and 1 brother. Survivors include daughters, Carolyn and Michele; sons, George (Tequilla) and Larry Garnes; 4 grandchildren: Larry II and Mariah Garnes, Demetrius and Michael Terrell; 4 great grandchildren: Larry Garnes III, Bryson, Cailen and Keira Terrell; multiple nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services 11:00AM Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Church of Christ Germantown Pike, 4310 Germantown Pike, with Bro Kevin McCarter officiating. The family will receive friends 10:00AM-11:00AM. Interment at Woodland Cemetery. Services respectfully rendered by H.H. Roberts.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 7, 2019