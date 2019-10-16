|
|
McCORMICK, Almeda Age 94, of Monroe passed away on October 12, 2019 at Ohio Living Mount Pleasant. She was born February 28, 1925 in Middletown, Ohio. She lived in Middletown, Ohio for most of her life, but after her husband, Walter, retired, they moved to Bradenton, Florida for approximately 20 years before moving to Mount Pleasant in 1999. Almeda is a member of Monroe United Methodist Church, and a past member of Faith United Methodist Church in Middletown, and Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Bradenton, Florida. Almeda worked at W.T. Grants as a Fabric Department Manager, and at Armco Steel Corporation as a secretary. She became a loving stay-at-home mom for her children, and a devoted Girl Scout Leader. Almeda was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Walter, her parents, Shelby and Bertha Cox, her father-in-law, Hoyt McCormick, her mother-in-law, Helen McCormick, her sister, Pearl Welsh and brother-in-law, Bud Welsh, her sister-in-law, Ruth Morgan Davidson, and brothers-in-law, Guy Morgan and Russell Davidson, her daughter-in-law, Betty McCormick, her uncle, and aunt Lynn and Edna McCormick, and nephew-in-law, Mike Stokes. Almeda is survived by her son, Robert McCormick of Middletown, her daughter, Judy (Ron) Johnson of Middletown, two grandchildren, Jennifer D'Varga of Middletown and Zachary McCormick of Dayton, nieces, Linda Stokes of Dayton and Phyllis (Larry) Johnson of Huntsville Alabama, nephew, John Welsh of Des Moines Washington, niece, Bonnie (Al) Burchett of Clemmons North Carolina, two great-grandchildren, Kinsey D'Varga of West Palm Florida and Austin D'Varga of Forest Park Ohio, and her cousins, the Dunns of Lebanon. The Family wishes to express a Special Thank You to the entire staff at Mount Pleasant and Doctors Swanson and Vann. Arrangements: Friday, October 18: Visitation from 12:00-1:00 pm followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 pm officiated by Pastor Joel Harbarger at Baker-Stevens-Parramore, 6850 Roosevelt Ave. Middletown, OH 45005. Interment will follow the Service at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial |Contributions may be made to Ohio Living Mount Pleasant, 225 Britton Lane Monroe, OH 45050 or Monroe United Methodist Church, 206 East Ave. Monroe, OH 45050 in memory of Almeda. Condolences may be sent to the family via our website at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 16, 2019