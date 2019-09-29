|
SHAW, Almeda Age 81, of Germantown, OH, passed away Friday September 27, 2019. She was born in Germantown, on July 15, 1938, to the late Inez and Orla "Orlie" Worrell. She taught Special Education at Valley View School System for 26 years. Almeda is survived by her husband of 60 years, Dayne Shaw; her son and daughter-in-law, Dwight (Joy) Shaw; and her granddaughter, Ashley (David) Combs; and her great-granddaughter, Gwenivere. A Memorial Gathering will be held 5 - 7 p.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019