Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Arlington Cemetery
Brookville, OH
View Map
Almeda WALL


1924 - 2020
Almeda WALL Obituary
WALL, Almeda Age 95 of Englewood passed away on May 11, 2020 at . She was born on Oct. 14, 1924 in McKinney, KY to the late James and Mamie Alford. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years: Ollie T. Wall in 1990 and a son: Jeffrey Lynn Wall in 2011. She is survived by a daughter: Paula (Darrell) K. Pinson of The Villages, FL and a daughter Suzanne Schreel of Englewood, OH with whom she resided. She survived by grandchildren: Pamela (Kevin) Jacobs, Richard (Jami) Pinson, Maria (Thomas) Brancazio, Amy (Bryan) Stern, Alexander Wall, Kayla Wall, and Andrew Wall, great-grandchildren: Aubrey Jacobs, Kendall Jacobs, Olivia Pinson, Rex Pinson, Braxton Pinson, Anthony Brancazio, Adriana Brancazio, and Zoey Stern. She was a homemaker who loved to quilt and was an avid reader. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Brookville, OH. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Interment will immediately follow the service at Arlington Cemetery, Brookville. The family requests that donations be made to Ohio's . Online condolences can be left at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 14, 2020
