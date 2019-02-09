|
REESE Jr., Almer Winfield Was born on April 10, 1926 in Russell County, Kentucky and died on February 3, 2019 in Powell, Ohio at the age of 92. He is predeceased by his parents Almer and Orlia Reese; daughters, Kelly Hess and Cynthia Reese; brother, Robert Reese; sister, Virginia Gooseman; and grandson Gary Lee Reese. He is survived by his wife, Doris; Son, Gary (Cathy) Reese; Daughter, Kim Canto; son, David (Darcy) Reese, grandsons, Josiah Canto, Dylan Canto, and Shane Reese; granddaughter, Joy Hess and great granddaughter Ella Gonzales. To honor Al's memory and the impact he had on the staff at The Ganzhorn Suites, memorial contributions may be made to The Ganzhorn Suites, 10272 Sawmill Pkwy, Powell, OH 43065, ATTN: Anne Farley. The family will be having a private service to celebrate his life. Service entrusted to SCHOEDINGER Worthington Chapel. To view complete obituary and leave condolences for the family visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 9, 2019