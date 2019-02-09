Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Resources
More Obituaries for Almer REESE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Almer REESE Jr.


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Almer REESE Jr. Obituary
REESE Jr., Almer Winfield Was born on April 10, 1926 in Russell County, Kentucky and died on February 3, 2019 in Powell, Ohio at the age of 92. He is predeceased by his parents Almer and Orlia Reese; daughters, Kelly Hess and Cynthia Reese; brother, Robert Reese; sister, Virginia Gooseman; and grandson Gary Lee Reese. He is survived by his wife, Doris; Son, Gary (Cathy) Reese; Daughter, Kim Canto; son, David (Darcy) Reese, grandsons, Josiah Canto, Dylan Canto, and Shane Reese; granddaughter, Joy Hess and great granddaughter Ella Gonzales. To honor Al's memory and the impact he had on the staff at The Ganzhorn Suites, memorial contributions may be made to The Ganzhorn Suites, 10272 Sawmill Pkwy, Powell, OH 43065, ATTN: Anne Farley. The family will be having a private service to celebrate his life. Service entrusted to SCHOEDINGER Worthington Chapel. To view complete obituary and leave condolences for the family visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Download Now