STAPF, Almer James Age 87 of Hamilton, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Almer was born in Hamilton, Ohio on November 6, 1931 to Almer and Antoinette (nee Grote) Stapf. Almer graduated from Hamilton Catholic High School, class of 1949. He went on to attend the University of Cincinnati. On June 26, 1954, at St. Josephs Catholic Church, he married the love of his life, Cora Sue Combs. Almer retired from Fisher Body after 39 years of service. He was a Navy Veteran serving during the Korean War. Almer was an active member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church. He was also a member of St. Vincent DePaul and Isaac Walton League. Almer was an avid wood worker and enjoyed his time spent in his work shop. Above all, he loved time spent with his grandchildren playing cards, fishing, wood working, watching the Reds and the Bengals and attending their sporting events. Almer is survived by his wife of 65 years, Cora Sue Stapf; his children, Susan (Greg) Kirkpatrick, Anthony (Susan Jane) Stapf, Mary Anne (Craig) Hubbard, Jim (Lisa) Stapf, Adam (Sheila) Stapf, Karen (Lynn) Long, Amy (Greg) Tischler and Aaron (Lisa) Stapf; his 21 grandchildren; his 15 great-grandchildren; his brother-in-law, Courtney (Carol) Combs; and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Almer was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Alan Stapf; his siblings, August (Noel) Stapf and Barbara Stapf; and his mother and father-in-law, Everett and Zella Combs. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 2550 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 12:00 PM with Fr. James Wedig celebrant. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Memorial contributions can be made to Queen of Peace Catholic School and Badin High School. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 27, 2019