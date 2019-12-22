|
BLOUNT, Alonzo Was born on September 18, 1940 in Washington, DC. He was the only child of Haddie and Johnnie Mae Blount. Alonzo was educated in the Washington DC public school system and graduated from Springarn High School. He earned his BS in engineering from North Carolina A&T University where he met the love of his life, Willie Mae Pulley. After graduation, Alonzo was commissioned to the Army as a 2nd lieutenant. He then became a civilian engineer at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio where he retired. He is survived by his wife, Willie Mae and his two children, Anthony and Angela. He went to be with his Heavenly Father on November 26, 2019. Grier Funeral Service 115 John McCarroll Ave Charlotte NC entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019