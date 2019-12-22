Home

POWERED BY

Services
GRIER FUNERAL SERVICE
115 JOHN MCCARROLL AVE
Charlotte, NC 28216
(704) 332-7109
Resources
More Obituaries for Alonzo BLOUNT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alonzo BLOUNT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alonzo BLOUNT Obituary
BLOUNT, Alonzo Was born on September 18, 1940 in Washington, DC. He was the only child of Haddie and Johnnie Mae Blount. Alonzo was educated in the Washington DC public school system and graduated from Springarn High School. He earned his BS in engineering from North Carolina A&T University where he met the love of his life, Willie Mae Pulley. After graduation, Alonzo was commissioned to the Army as a 2nd lieutenant. He then became a civilian engineer at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio where he retired. He is survived by his wife, Willie Mae and his two children, Anthony and Angela. He went to be with his Heavenly Father on November 26, 2019. Grier Funeral Service 115 John McCarroll Ave Charlotte NC entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alonzo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -