LOCHTEFELD Jr., Aloys B. Age 80, of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. Al was preceded in death by his parents, Aloys J. and Bernadine Lochtefeld, his twin brother Gerald Lochtefeld, and his brother-in-law Michael Burke. He was a graduate of Chaminade High School, The University of Dayton, and The Dayton Art Institute. After a successful career and business owner in the field of advertising art, Al retired to what he called "legitimate art," and became active in The Dayton Printmakers Cooperative, The Dayton Visual Arts Center, and The Dayton Society of Artists. His work has been exhibited locally, nationally, and internationally where his printwork, and paintings have been recognized through a number of awards, and exhibitions. Al had a love of the arts, foreign travel, having visited many Western, and Northern European countries. His other lifetime interests ranged from duck hunting, road racing, Native American studies and artifacts. Al also taught graphic design at The University of Dayton and Sinclair College. He honorably served in the US Army. He is survived by his son Eric Lochtefeld, daughter Heather Campbell and her husband Ronald Campbell, daughter Lauren Lochtefeld and her partner Nathan Kimmons, Joan Lochtefeld, Tracy Lochtefeld, grandchildren Ciera and Shallan Lochtefeld, Corinthian and Rhapsody Campbell, sister LuAnn Burke, as well as, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A private Mass will be held at St. Henry Catholic Church, 6696 Springboro Pike Dayton, OH. A celebration of life will be held at a later date with family and friends. If you wish to view recent artwork of Al's please see allochtefeld.com. The family is thankful for the generosity towards Al's artwork following his stroke, we request no flowers or donations at this time.
Published in Dayton Daily News from May 26 to May 27, 2020