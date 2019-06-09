|
|
BROWN, Jr., Alphonso D. Peacefully transitioned to be with the Lord, our Savior, June 1. He is preceded in death by his loving wife and beloved mother. He was a retired Postal worker and proud WWII Navy veteran. He leaves his loving daughter/caregiver, and cherished host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Celebration of Life service at Christian Life Center, 3489 Little York Rd., Monday, June 10, 2019. Visitation 10-11AM, and service from 11 AM-12 PM. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 9, 2019