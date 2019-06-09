Home

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Alphonso BROWN Jr.

Alphonso BROWN Jr. Obituary
BROWN, Jr., Alphonso D. Peacefully transitioned to be with the Lord, our Savior, June 1. He is preceded in death by his loving wife and beloved mother. He was a retired Postal worker and proud WWII Navy veteran. He leaves his loving daughter/caregiver, and cherished host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Celebration of Life service at Christian Life Center, 3489 Little York Rd., Monday, June 10, 2019. Visitation 10-11AM, and service from 11 AM-12 PM. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 9, 2019
