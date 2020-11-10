1/
Alta AYERS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AYERS, Alta

Age 95, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at home, with her loving family by her side. She was born in LaFollette, TN, on December 22, 1924, to the late

Octavia G. (Allen) and Orlando G. Myers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert M. Ayers; an infant son, Danny Ray Ayers; a great-grandson, Elijah Mims; 2 brothers, Carlock Myers and Bruce Myers; and 4 sisters, Ruby Parrott, Vera Sherrill, Gladys Craig and Marie Thomas. Alta is survived by her 3 daughters, Ann (James)

Heaney, Alice (Ralph) Fields and Debbie (Galen) Neace;

11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Daniel

(Josephine) Myers and Wade Myers; 2 sisters, Wilma Turner and Frankie (Donald) Langton; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 4-6 pm., Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd.,

Germantown, OH. A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday at the Fincastle Methodist Church Cemetery,

LaFollette, TN. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
Send Flowers
NOV
15
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Fincastle Methodist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved