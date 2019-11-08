|
HOLMES, Alta Kay 83, went home to be with the Lord November 4, 2019. Having spent most of her days as a resident of Champaign County and Urbana, OH, she had resided in Florence, SC, for the past three years. Graduating from Westville High School in 1954, she was employed in accounting at the Lagonda Bank and then at Grimes Manufacturing/Honeywell until her retirement. Alta Kay was known for her cheerful, positive disposition. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Urbana, the local Toastmistress Club and the Urbana Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was also a registered parliamentarian with the Miami Valley Parliamentarians. Preceding a 1:30 PM service, the family will receive friends at noon Saturday November 9, 2019, at the Walter and Lewis Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oak Dale Cemetery.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 8, 2019