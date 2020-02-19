|
MARSHALL, Alta Jean 94, of Middletown, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. She was born in Jellico, Tennessee on January 22, 1926 to parents, Guss & Kate (Cappelli) Wirtz. Alta had worked at the Oakridge, Tennessee Manhattan Project during World War II, then in medical records for the U.S. Government in Washington, D.C.. After, she worked for Cincinnati Gas & Electric, The Meadows, & Dr. Woodward. She volunteered at Middletown Regional Hospital & Atrium Medical Center, as well as the Dayton V.A. Hospital. She was a member of Holy Family Parish, an Auxiliary member of the V.F.W. #3809, the American Legion Post #218, The Sons of Italy & was a Kentucky Colonel. Alta was an avid Bocce player & avid Cincinnati Reds fan & enjoyed dancing, traveling, working in the yard & playing golf. Mrs. Marshall is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Sunshine Sommers; son, Geno Stewart; five grandchildren, Eric (Aimee) Stewart, Kyle (Jasmine) Stewart, Sara Sommers Anderson, Maria Sommers & Adam Sommers; three great granchildren, Adeline Anderson, Silas Stewart & Dean Stewart; & numerous extended family & friends. She was preceded in death by husband, Charles Marshall; parents; brother, Erman F. Wirtz; sister, Mary L. Webb; niece, Vontella Ann Bennett; nephew, Frank B. Reeves. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 7:00 pm at Holy Family Parish-Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark St., Middletown with Father John Civille officiating. Visitation will be prior to the mass from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at the church. Interment will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Saint Boniface Cemetery in Jellico, Tennessee with a graveside service at 12:00 noon.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 19, 2020