MARTIN, Alva Let us celebrate the life of Alva Pershing Martin, age 100, of Vandalia, Ohio who passed away Saturday October 12, 2019 at Wesley Ridge Assisted Living in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Drive, Vandalia on Monday October 21, 2019 at 11:00am with Rev. Mike Malcosky officiating. The family will receive guests during the celebration of Alva's life at the Morton Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Drive, Vandalia, OH from 2:00-4:00pm on Sunday October 20th. Visitation will also be held on Monday, October 21st from 10:00 am until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Vandalia-Butler Food Pantry or to the Vandalia-Butler Historical Society in Alva's memory. To enjoy more of Alva's life legacy, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 18, 2019