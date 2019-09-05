Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alvah BREWER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvah BREWER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alvah BREWER Obituary
BREWER, Alvah "Joe" Age 75 of Monroe, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at the River Oaks Alzheimers Special Care Center. He was born November 19, 1943 in Rogers, Kentucky the son of Henry Clay and Ethel (Hurt) Brewer. He retired from Middletown Ford where he worked as an auto body repairman. Joe was an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing and mushroom hunting. He is survived by his wife, Lorena (Miller) Brewer; daughter, June (husband, Justin) Wolfe; two grandchildren, Megan Wolfe and Chelsea Rudd; his siblings, Margaret Sparks, Denny (wife, Joan) Brewer and Kenneth (wife, Sue) Sparks. Joe was preceded in death by his daughter, Terri Rudd; 15 siblings and his parents. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm Saturday at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home. Services and burial will follow in Kentucky. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Research or to Hospice of the Miami Valley. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alvah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.