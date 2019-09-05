|
BREWER, Alvah "Joe" Age 75 of Monroe, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at the River Oaks Alzheimers Special Care Center. He was born November 19, 1943 in Rogers, Kentucky the son of Henry Clay and Ethel (Hurt) Brewer. He retired from Middletown Ford where he worked as an auto body repairman. Joe was an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing and mushroom hunting. He is survived by his wife, Lorena (Miller) Brewer; daughter, June (husband, Justin) Wolfe; two grandchildren, Megan Wolfe and Chelsea Rudd; his siblings, Margaret Sparks, Denny (wife, Joan) Brewer and Kenneth (wife, Sue) Sparks. Joe was preceded in death by his daughter, Terri Rudd; 15 siblings and his parents. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm Saturday at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home. Services and burial will follow in Kentucky. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Research or to Hospice of the Miami Valley. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 5, 2019