1/1
Alverta McDONALD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alverta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McDONALD, Alverta Alverta McDonald, was called home to be with the Lord on July 22, 2020. She worked briefly at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and spent most years as a stay at home mom. She attended Agape Ministries in Riverside, OH. Preceded in death by her husband, Porter McDonald; mother, Mary Scott Dangerfield; father, Henry Smith; son, Kerry McDonald; daughters, Rhonda Hendrix, Regina Taylor; granddaughters, Dana and Besheba Taylor. She leaves to cherish in her memory, her sons, Larry (Robin) and Harold (Trina) McDonald; grandchildren, Brenda Long, Tasha and Jonas Claytor, Craig McDonald, Jaymen and Jaynia McDonald, Jason (Desiree) Evans, Steven, Shawn, Carmen, Michaele Taylor and a host of great grandchildren. Online condolences can be sent to Thomasfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved