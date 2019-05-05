CORNETT, Alvie Seal Was born on November 13, 1923, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Sam and Stella Cornett. He served as a corporal in the United States Marine Corps in the Pacific theater of World War II. He returned to Hamilton, where he met and married Marjorie Ann Gardner and graduated from Miami University in 1949. Al and Marge had four much-loved children, Cher Cornett (Tom) Uhl, Pam Cornett Estridge, Ed (Yvette) Cornett, and Steve Cornett. They have eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Alvie retired from the Pease Company in Hamilton, Ohio. He passed away January 30, under Hospice Care at the Knolls of Oxford, with his family close by. A private ceremony was held, for family only. A celebration of life will be held following the Red Brick Run in Oxford, a race Alvie ran for more than 20 years, winning more than 20 bricks. Donations can be made to the ASPCA or s. Published in Journal-News on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary