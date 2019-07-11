WILLIAMSON, Alviena "Granny" 91, of Kettering, Ohio formerly of Centerville, Ohio entered her Heavenly Home on Sunday, July 7, 2019 surrounded by her family at Oak Creek Terrace Nursing Center. She was born November 5, 1927 to the late Eli Kash and Eva (Oliver) Wilson. On July 21, 1945 Alviena married the late Burch A. Williamson. Also preceded in death by son, Robert L. Williamson, daughter, Peggy Lynn Williamson, brothers, Ernest Wilson, William Everett Wilson, and sister, Ethel Boyce. Survived by daughter, Vicky (Ben) Lambert, granddaughters, Susan (Paul) Taylor, Jennifer August, Karilynn (Anthony) Grieshop, and grandson, Ron Quillen. Also survived by 4 great-granddaughters, 5 great-great granddaughters and 1 great-great grandson, nieces, nephews and friends. As a young lady Alviena enjoyed going to the dances at LaSourdesville Lake and dancing the jitterbug to Big Band music. Throughout her life she enjoyed listening to all types of music. She was a very devoted mother that cared for her totally disabled daughter, Peggy, for 46 years until her death in 2003. Alviena was a loving, giving, and kindhearted person who thought of others before herself. She was a very strong woman who received her strength from the Lord. Alviena was a member of Faircreek Church. Friends may call at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm. A Celebration of Alviena's life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the funeral home, Pastor Greg Trout officiating. Alviena will be laid to rest at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family would like to thank the staff of Oak Creek Terrace Nursing Center and Vitas Hospice for all of the wonderful care they gave Alviena. If desired donations may be made to Faircreek Church, or Vitas Hospice in her memory. A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News from July 11 to July 12, 2019