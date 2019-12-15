|
|
BUSSE, Jr., Alvin Edward Age 58 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at . He is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Helen (Williams) Busse. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Abigail Busse and her mother, Laura, as well as many dear cousins, other family members, and close friends. Al was a former Dayton Police officer and school DARE officer, as well as a teacher, coach, and mentor. He was a friend to all he met. Al was passionate about many things, but especially sports; no one cared more or cheered harder than him. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave from 4-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of The Rosary Church at 10 AM on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 by Fr. Ambrose Dobrozsi. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to in Al's memory. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019