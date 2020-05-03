|
TOLLER, Alvin "Tony" Age 85, of Kettering, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Alvin was born to the late Anton and Edith (nee Nabor) Toller in Ft. Loramie, OH on August 15, 1934. After graduating from Ft. Loramie High School and following his service in the Army at Ft. Carson, CO., Al moved to Kettering, OH., met and married Charlotte Neuner. This April marked 60 years of a loving marriage and friendship between Al and his wife. Their three children will remember their dad for the amazing life that he gave them. Grandpa Al was constantly cheering on his grandchildren, never missing an opportunity to support them. In 1958 Al began a distinguished 58 year career at Schurman's Barber Services where he was affectionately known as "Tony the barber." During this time he proudly served the neighborhood and had the privilege to meet some of the most prominent members of the community. He was a longtime member of St. Charles Borromeo Church, The American Legion Post 598, and the Knights of Columbus Lodge 4022. Al was a lifelong fan of the UD Flyers basketball team, the Cincinnati Bengals and Reds. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and any activity that kept him outdoors. Al enjoyed 28 years of snowbirding in Cocoa Beach, FL. with his devoted wife Charlotte. Al's positive outlook made him a friend to all. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and two sisters. Alvin is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Charlotte; children, Susan (Robert) Rudolph, Tony Toller, and Steve Toller; grandchildren, Sophia, Phoebe, Isabell, and Jack; sisters, Dorothy Laufer, Helen Meyer, Margaret Iiams, and Norma Toller. The family will hold a private service and Entombment in Calvary Cemetery May 6, 2020. A public memorial will be held at a later date. If you are interested in attending the memorial, please contact Tony Toller at [email protected] or (937) 361-8007 to make arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dayton Children's Hospital. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020