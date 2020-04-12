|
GUDORF, Alvira Mary 96, formerly of East Dayton died April, 8, 2020 at SpringMeade Health Center in Tipp City after a battle with Covid-19. Vera and her twin brother Elmer were born at home May 17, 1923 in St. Rose, Ohio, to Frederick and Stella Clune (Holdheide). At age 7, the family moved to a farm in Maria Stein, Ohio. Vera was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 59 years Merlin D.B. "Pete" Gudorf in 2006, infant son, James, her sisters, Velma Heitbrink (Cletus), Edna Stueve (Oscar), Dorothy Schwieterman (Roger), brothers, Elmer, Ernest, and Leonard Clune (Alma) and grandson, Olexandre "Sasha" P. Pozdnyakov. She is survived by her brother, Robert Clune (Susan). Her four children, Richard (Nancy) Gudorf of Rochester, MI, William (Svetlana) Gudorf of Urlanger, KY, Mary (Craig) Sutton of Tipp City, and Barbara (Steve) Hannesson of Indianapolis, IN. Grandchildren, Molly Sutton (Shawn) Stull, Kate, and Andrew Sutton; Ross Daniel, Matthew Gudorf ; Mark, Christopher and Anton Gudorf ; Daniel, Eric, David, Stephanie, and Sarah Hannesson. Great-grandchildren, Harper and Benjamin Stull and Piper Heath. She is also survived by sisters-in law, Donna Moorman, Phyllis Clune, and Ann Clune. Vera came to Dayton during WWII and worked at NCR, but after the war she married a boy from back home. Vera and Pete returned to Dayton and built their house and lived in it their entire married life. They were founding members of St. Helen Catholic Church in Riverside. Vera was the first president of the Altar Rosary Society, and a Girl Scout leader. She baked many cakes and goodies for the Church festival. She loved taking care of her family, her yard and crafting and couponing. She never learned to drive so she rode the bus and loved going downtown to shop at Rike's, Elder Beerman, Donenfeld's, the Metropolitan, Thal's and the Dime stores. She suffered a stroke in 2011. While in the nursing home she loved watching EWTN on TV, playing card Bingo and taking part in the other activities. Thank you to all the Aides and Nurses at Springmeade. Private services. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to EWTN or the St. Helen Education Fund. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020