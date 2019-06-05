Home

Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Hamilton
4083 Pleasant Ave
Hamilton, OH 45015
(513) 795-7005
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
711 S. 4th St.
Hamilton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
711 S. 4th St.
Hamilton, OH
View Map
Alyce Mitchell Obituary
MITCHELL, Alyce L. Was born on March 28, 1942 in Hamilton, OH, the youngest child born to Hiawatha P. Kellum and Eddie Mae (Flowers) Butler. She was educated in the Hamilton City Schools graduating from Garfield Senior High School in 1960. She was employed by Butler County Job & Family Services for 31years, retiring in 2002. Alyce accepted Christ as her savior at a young age and united with Pilgrim Baptist Church, Hamilton, OH. She served faithfully in ministry for many years and was a member the first group of women to be ordained Deacon in the church's history. She was very active in the Hamilton community as a member of various clubs/organizations: Booker T. Washington Community Center, the Yellow Jackets and the Golden Girls Club to name a few. On Monday, May 27, 2019, at her residence, Alyce went home to be with the Lord where she is now reunited with her Parents; and Brother Aubrey Franklin. Left to cherish her Loving Memory... Her children: Michael James Mitchell, Jr., Cedar Hill, TX, Marita Jo (Mitchell) Avery, Hamilton, OH, Anthony Leon Mitchell, Hamilton, OH, Scott Gary (Crystal) Mitchell, Arlington, TX and Fonda Denise Mitchell, Hamilton, OH; Sister: Janice (Kellum) Adams, Hamilton, OH; Ten (10) Granchildren; Eight (8) Great-Grandchildren; and a host of Nieces & Nephews; Cousins and other relatives and many, many friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Pilgrim Baptist Church 711 S. 4th St. Hamilton, OH. The family will receive friends from 11am until time of service 12pm. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.
Published in Journal-News on June 5, 2019
