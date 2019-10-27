|
|
PALMER, Alyce Louise Williams graced this world Tuesday, June 14, 1932 and her earthly voyage culminated Saturday, October 19, 2019. Alyce was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, Class of 1951, retired from Wright-Patterson AFB after 34 years, and worked as a Human Service volunteer at Miami Valley Hospital. She was a member of Believers Christian Fellowship Church. Preceded in death by parents, George and Henrietta Moody Williams; husband, Robert Palmer; dear sister, Charlotte Williams Owsley. She lives in the memory of her brother, Marvin Williams; nieces and nephews, Alycia (Reginald) Boggs, Ronald Owsley (Darlene), James Williams (Tammie), David Williams, Sheila (Allie) Butler, Vicki Haggins, Ile Haggins. Funeral service 12 noon Monday, October 28, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Rev. William Harris officiating. Visitation 9 am-12 pm. Family will receive friends 11 am-12 pm. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 27, 2019