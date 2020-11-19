1/1
Alycia MAHAFFEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alycia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MAHAFFEY, Alycia Renee

Alycia Renee Mahaffey, passed away Monday, 11/16/2020,

after a long illness -10 days

before her 64th birthday. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard & Alberta Mahaffey. Alycia is survived by her only son, Marquis Mahaffey (NC), two sisters Gwyneth (Arthello) Branch (VA) and Regina Mahaffey (Dayton) 3 nephews Are'

(Dayton), Garrett (Azaria) Mahaffey (VA) and Keylon

Patterson (MO) a great-niece Za'Tori and Sharon Anderson close friend, numerous cousins and friends. Alycia attended KY State Univ and was an alumnus of Patterson Co-op '75.

A memorial celebration will be announced in the future.

The family would like to thank friends and family for making this possible.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved