RODRIGUEZ-BAZ, Amalia M. Passed away October 11, 2019 surrounded by her family. Amalia was born in Havana, Cuba and emigrated to the United States in 1968 where she settled in Dayton, Ohio along with her husband and three children. Upon her husband's retirement in 1996, they moved to Boca Raton, Florida where she lived until her death.A devoted wife, mother and grandmother Amalia dedicated her life to her family and served as fierce advocate for her children and grandchildren. Above all, she was a staunch ally to anyone who was lucky enough to have her as a friend.Amalia is survived by her husband of 67 years Dr. Luis Rodriguez-Baz, her children Jorge Rodriguez-Baz (Sara), Luis Alberto Rodriguez-Baz (Rebeca) and Amalia (Amy) Rodriguez-Baz (Brian Powell). Her grandchildren Jorge (Pacho) Rodriguez-Baz (Angelica), Liliana Rodriguez-Baz, Andrew Powell, Matthew Powell, Luis Fernando Rodriguez-Baz, Gabriel Rodriguez-Baz and Ana Carolina Rodriguez-Baz. A funeral mass was celebrated at St. Joan of Arc, Boca Raton, FL, on Saturday October 19th at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Amalia's name to the act.alz.org. Professional arrangements by: Gary Panoch Funeral Home, Boca Raton, FL 561-997-8580 www.gpanochfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 20, 2019