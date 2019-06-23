Home

Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Evangel Church of God
132 N. Smithville Rd.
Dayton, OH
Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Willowveiw Cemetery
Amanda Combs Obituary
COMBS, Amanda M. Age 38. Born in Dayton, OH on Dec. 4,1980. Died May 15, 2019. Survived by her mother Sherry (stepdad) Jim Snyder. Father Merlin (Judy) Combs. 2 brothers Shane (Vickie) Combs, Jimmy (Stephanie) Snyder. The love of her life Dan Hoel. Nieces, nephews, lots of family and friends who love and miss her. Please join family as we share fond memories on June 27, 2019 at 4 pm in Evangel Church of God, 132 N. Smithville Rd., Dayton, OH with Pastor Renfor officiating. Burial will be June 28 at 3pm in Willowveiw Cemetery. The family thanks everyone who donated.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 23, 2019
