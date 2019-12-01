|
|
LAZEAR, Amanda N. 37, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She was born in Springfield on December 17, 1981 the daughter of Bill and Hope (Miller) Palmer. Survivors, in addition to her parents, include three sons, Cole (Camryn Beegle) Lazear, Adam Lazear and Wyatt Lazear; two siblings, David Palmer and Barbara Palmer; father and step-mother of her three sons, David (Melissa) Lazear and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with Pastor Nathan Carey officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 1, 2019