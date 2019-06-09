|
|
MILLER (Sexton), Amanda M. Age 52 of Hamilton passed away on Thursday May 30th with her family by her side. She was born in Hamilton on October 14th 1966, the daughter of the late Frances L. Landrum (Sexton). She is survived by her daughter Angelic Sexton, Grandchildren Andrew Sexton and Lillian Proctor, sister Melissa (Greg) Goins, nephew Gregory Goins Jr. and niece Emma Goins. Stepfather John Landrum and step siblings Steve (Suk) Landrum, Danny (Sharon) Landrum, Greg Landrum, Cathy (Greg) Bowker, Sharon Landrum, Ann (Steve) Haller, Sue Landrum and Carrie (Dude) Harper. And her beloved kitty, Cysco. She was preceded in death by her mother Frances Landrum (Sexton), husband Larry Miller and granddaughter Claudia Proctor. Amanda loved to cross stitch, work puzzle books and was an avid reader. The family would like to thank the staff at Butler County Care Facility and Hospice of Southwest Ohio for all of their care and kindness. A memorial service will be held at the Hamilton Dream Center, 725 Campbell Ave., Hamilton, Ohio on Saturday June 15th at 11:00 am.
Published in Journal-News on June 9, 2019