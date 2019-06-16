RENSHAW, Amanda Frances 83, of Xenia, Ohio, retired astrophysicist and nuclear engineer, peacefully departed this life Tuesday, October 2, 2018. She was born in Wheelwright, Kentucky to the union of General Taft and Mamie Nell (Russell) Wilson. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics from Antioch College (1972), two Master of Science degrees from the University of Tennessee in Physics (1982) and Nuclear Engineering (1991). Amanda held appointments as a research assistant, University of Michigan and the Harvard-Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory; as a research associate, Martin Marletta Corp and Oak Ridge National Laboratory; and physicist, General Electric Research and Development Center and Union Carbide Corp. A notable in the book of Who's Who in Science and Engineering, Amanda was fluent in Russian and served as a representative to the Soviet Union for the U.S. Department of Energy, assistant to the counselor for Science and Technology for the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, and assistant to the director of the national acid precipitation assessment program for the Office of the President of the United States. She also contributed articles to professional journals (i.e. Astrophysical Journal), received several honors throughout her career and was a member of the American Association for Artificial Intelligence, American MENSA, American Nuclear Society, National Society of Black Physicists, and the Society of Women Engineers. She leaves to cherish her memory one daughter, Linda Cox (Ronald); two sons, Michael Renshaw (Ann) and Billy Renshaw; grandchildren, Todd Renshaw, Lamarr Renshaw(Chiem), Monica Hart (Frederick), and Michael Cox; and great grandchildren, Nia Renshaw, Kenzie Renshaw, Miah Cox, Michael Cox, Jr., and Mileah Cox; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends. Amanda was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, William C. Wilson and Erwin S. Wilson. Amanda was an avid reader. She loved traveling to regions and studying cultures all around the world. She also enjoyed attending theater performances and jazz concerts. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Special thanks to the Jerry W. Kinley Funeral Home. Published in Springfield News Sun on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary