SHELL, Amanda Lea Age 47, of Miamisburg, passed away Sunday November 24, 2019 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Amanda was a graduate of Miamisburg High School. She is survived by her parents Daniel Shell and Susan Mosley, brother J.D. and wife Rhonda Shell and niece and nephew Eva and Kane Shell. Funeral services will be Monday December 2, 2019 at 12 noon from the Sanner Funeral Home, 800 So. Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449 with Pastor Rob Wackerman officiating. Burial will follow at Ellerton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-12noon (1 hour prior to services).
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019