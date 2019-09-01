|
SIMPSON, Amanda J. Age 85 of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at . She was born on February 25, 1934 in Hamilton, the daughter of the late Dale E. and Nancy (Weaver) Bower. On November 20, 1954, Amanda married her husband of over 37 years, Charles "Whitey" Simpson, who preceded her in death on May 8, 1992. She had previously worked at Champion Papers, Butler Co. Treasurer's Office, and Ohio Casualty and was a member of The Civelles Club. Amanda is survived by her children, Karen (Gary) Young, Scott (Kathy) Simpson, and Michael Simpson; grandchildren, Andrew Steed, Matthew Steed, Daniel (Amanda) Steed, Liz (Dave) Paprocki, and Laura (Brandon) Scott; great-grandchildren, Gerald Paprocki, Bryce Scott, Maggie Scott, Lilly Scott, Makenzie Steed, Maci Steed, Will Steed, and Jolene Steed; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Donna Bowling and Judy Cooper. Visitation will be held from 12pm until 1pm on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. Funeral Service will be held at 1pm on Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 1, 2019