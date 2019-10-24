Home

POWERED BY

Services
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Amber BATLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amber BATLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amber BATLEY Obituary
BATLEY, USAF TSgt Amber D. Age 30 of Dayton, passed away Friday October 18, 2019. She was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky, the daughter of Duane Hoskins. She was active duty in the U.S. Air Force stationed at Wright-Patterson AFB in the Aerospace Medicine clinic. Amber enjoyed reading books, scary movies, playing games on her phone, and ice cream. She loved being in Kentucky where she was free out in the country. While Amber enjoyed all those things, the highlight of her life was being a mom and spending time with her boys. She is survived by her two sons, Timmie R. and Hudson and their father, Timmie L.J.; dad, Duane Hoskins; two brothers, Cody and Connor Hoskins; sister, Callie Hoskins; grandfather, James Hoskins; grandmother, Sheila Hoskins; step-mother-in-law, Joy Batley; father-in-law, Timmie N. Batley; mother-in-law, Sherry Brayer; two sisters-in-law, Kristi Brayer, Jessica Batley; brother-in-law, Chad Batley; grandfather, John Beniston; as well as many other aunts and uncles who she loved. A funeral service with military honors will be held on Friday October 25, 2019 at 1:00 P.M., 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Chaplain 1st LT Matthew Quilala, officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amber's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now