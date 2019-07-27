Home

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
Service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
Amber MORRIS


1982 - 2019
Amber MORRIS Obituary
MORRIS, Amber Nicole Age 37, formerly of Ross, Ohio passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on January 13, 1982. She is survived by and will be deeply missed by her husband, Robert "Bobby" Morris; son, Kyle Morris; daughters, Kaeli Morris, Korena Morris and Kaydence Morris; her parents, Mitchell (Kathy) Butler Jr. and Lonette (Rob) Wesley; brothers, Jeremy Harris and Ty Butler; sister, Chasity Bevis; many step siblings, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents. A visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2:00 pm until the time of the service at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charles C. Young Funeral Home, PO Box 128, Ross, OH 45061 to assist the family with funeral costs. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on July 27, 2019
