SCHOOLEY, Amber G. Jan. 26, 1932-Jan. 23, 2020 Our beloved mother received God's love and mercy on January 23, 2020. Persuant to her last wishes, her body was donated to the Wright State University School of Medicine. Born in Scarborough, England on January 26, 1932 to her parents, Bill and Sarah Garriock, she then spent her childhood years in Scotland, moving to America and making Dayton, Ohio her home as a young teen and adult. She is proceded in death by her parents, Bill and Sarah Garriock; Sister Betty Garriock; Beloved husband of 45 years, John W. Schooley in 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Pam Tellis and Carole Tellis; 4 Step-Children, Kevin Schooley (Cindi), John Schooley (Ali), Ann Stephenson and Joan Harris; 11 Step- Grandchildren; 16 Step- Great Grandchildren. Amber retired from channel 7 WHIO and accomplished many things in her life, but being a wife, parent and mother made her the happiest. As a mother, Amber always reminded her children to always find the bright side in life. To realize each new day is a blessing from God, as tomorrow is never promised. We will always remember her strong Scottish accent, smile and sharp wit that always made her presence quite notable. Dear mom, until we meet again, we love you and wish peace and comfort as you watch over us. Keep singing in heaven, we will hear you. We would like to thank the staff of Capital Home Hospice for all their love and support to Amber during her last months with us. May God Bless you. To Mary Boroff and Ann Stephenson, thank you for helping with her care at home, were she wanted to be most. Mass will be held at St. Albert the Great 3033 Far Hills Avenue Dayton, Ohio on March 26, 2020 with visitation beginning at 11:00 and mass to follow at 12:00 to give sentiments to the family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 13, 2020